US approves Apache helicopter sale to Poland worth $12 billion

The United States approved the sale of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland on Monday (August 21). The giant deal with a frontline ally helping Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression, is valued at up to $12 billion, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said that Poland has asked for 96 Apache attack helicopters and equipment related to it, along with 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles.

The sale "will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations," a State Department statement said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed the purchase on social media, stating that "until the procedures are completed and the purchased helicopters are delivered to Poland, the US Army will provide us with Apache helicopters from its own resources."

Last year, Poland decided to acquire the Apaches to replace its age-old Soviet-era helicopter fleet after concerns grew over Russia's military action in neighbouring Ukraine.

The NATO member has actively backed US-led measures to support Ukraine against Russian invasion with billion-dollar investment in US weapons delivered to Ukraine traversing the border through Poland.

In the month of January, Poland announced that it plans to spend four per cent of its gross domestic product on defence this year, above the NATO target of two per cent.

Poland gets first batch of Abrams

Poland also received the first shipment of US-made advanced Abrams tanks in June this year.

"The first tanks are already on Polish soil, it's an important day for the Polish army. This year we will have more tanks and they will form a battalion of Abrams tanks," Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak had said hailing the Abrams as "the best tanks in the world."

The authorities in Warsaw ordered a total of 366 Abrams tanks from the US. The shipment, was a part of a deal worth $1.4 billion, for 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks that were previously used by the US Marine Corps.

In June, Poland had also announced a deal worth up to $15 billion for Patriot missile defence systems.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland's missile defence capability and contribute to Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

