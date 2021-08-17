Top 10 world news: Taliban says they want women to join govt, Haiti struggles with earthquake and more

Stay up to date on the developing crisis in Afghanistan with WION. Taliban insurgents have taken over the country's capitals and thousands of people are attempting to flee. As a result of the Taliban takeover, gendered conversations are once again in the spotlight, with reports of women being forced from their jobs. It has been reported that many influential women are now afraid for their lives.

In other news, Haiti continues to struggle with the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with people injured, and doctors have been forced to set up makeshift clinics to save lives.

LIVE Afghanistan crisis: UN says world will 'scrutinise' Taliban actions

With the Taliban taking control of Kabul on Sunday, several diplomatic officials across the capital were evacuated with chaos at the Hamid Karzai international airport (HKIA). Get the latest updates about the Afghanistan crisis.

Storm brings floods as Haitians seek help at overloaded hospitals after quake

The latest earthquake to strike Haiti left at least 1,419 people dead. Doctors are forced to pitch makeshift tents outside hospitals to save hundreds of injured people.

Taliban say they want women to join their government

The Taliban declared amnesty for all Afghans on Tuesday and called for women to join their government, the first time they have discussed governance and Afghan women's role in political and social life.

Doomed from start: US invasion of Afghanistan was a 'bad idea', says last Soviet leader Gorbachev

Former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev, says that NATO's deployment to the country had been doomed from the beginning.

'Waiting for Taliban to kill me and others like me', says Afghanistan's first woman mayor

As the Taliban's control of Afghanistan became increasingly evident, the fate of women in the country has been the subject of discussion. At such a time, the country's first female mayor fears for her life.

Malaysia PM hunt: King urges rival politicians to unite, to name leader who has most support

Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation on Monday kicked off the search for Malaysia's next prime minister.

WATCH - Satellite images show chaos at Kabul airport after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

On Monday, satellite images showed Afghans trying to board flights at Kabul airport as the Taliban took control of the capital in chaotic scenes that went viral across the globe.

Afghanistan: More than 40,000 wounded treated since June, says Red Cross

According to the Red Cross (ICRC), more than 40 thousand wounded in Afghanistan fighting have been treated in health facilities since June, including 7,600 this month.

US is cutting water supply after country's largest artificial reservoir Lake Mead goes dry