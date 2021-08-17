Doomed from start: US invasion of Afghanistan was a 'bad idea', says last Soviet leader Gorbachev

Former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who oversaw the withdrawal of Soviet Union forces from Afghanistan in 1989 after Moscow's failed decade-long campaign there, on Tuesday said that NATO's deployment to the country had been doomed from the beginning.

Talking to the RIA Novosti news agency, Gorbachev said that "from the very start (the US invasion) was a bad idea, although Russia initially supported it,".

"Failure should have been admitted earlier," 90-year-old Gorbachev said.

"Now it is important to learn from the situation and at least not repeat such mistakes," he added.

Taking advantage of US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban militants completed a military takeover of the country on Sunday.

In 2001, after the September 11 attacks, the US invaded Afghanistan following the Taliban refusal to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Similarly, conducted by the Soviet Union, the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 was aimed at supporting an Afghan communist government at odds with Muslim guerrilla fighters.

Also read | Guantanamo ex-inmates emerge as key players in Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan

Soon after coming into power in 1985, Gorbachev formally ended Soviet involvement in Afghanistan.

Soviet presence in Afghanistan at a time when the Soviet Union was experiencing what turned out to be its last days was perceived by Gorbachev as a political mistake wasting precious resources.

After Moscow withdrew its main forces from Afghanistan, the Soviet-backed regime survived for three years, but never recovered from a Russian decision to cut off aid to them. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1992 and the regime later that year.

Also read | Kabul airport chaotic scenes are 'shameful for the West', says German president

Over the course of a decade, as many as two million Afghans were killed by Soviet troops in their Afghanistan conflict. Additionally, seven million Afghans were forced from their homes. The Soviet Union also lost approximately 14,000 soldiers.

It was fighters of the anti-Soviet Mujahideen who helped to establish the Taliban in the early 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies)