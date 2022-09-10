Top 10 world news: Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait, and more

Beijing's 17 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the Taiwanese defence ministry. In sports news, BBCI president Sourav Ganguly have his fans an insight into Virat Kohli's athletic ability and prospects on the field. In entertainment news, The Princess of Wales has a new name: Kate Middleton.

Taiwan-China conflict: Taipei says Beijing's 17 aircrafts crossed Taiwan Strait median line

In addition to its regular military incursions into nearby waters and airspace, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that China is conducting “cognitive warfare” by spreading misinformation.

US Supreme Court permits Jewish university to temporarily deny recognition to LGBTQ students

This permission comes after the university appealed to the court for an expedited ruling after a New York judge ordered the university to permit the Pride Alliance to form a student group, allowing them access to all services and facilities in the institute.

Nuclear deal: European powers express doubts over Iran's sincerity and commitment

Warning that Tehran's position jeopardises prospects of restoring the 2015 accord, European powers on Saturday raised "serious doubts" over Iran's sincerity in seeking a nuclear agreement.

'I lost everything': Recounting bitter memories of 26/11, Karambir Kang urges for action to combat terrorism

Karambir Kang, the general manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 attack occurred, urged all international communities to take action against terrorism and seek justice for the victims.

In pics | North Korea celebrates its 74th founding ceremony

North Korea marked the 74th anniversary of its foundation with a grand celebration in Pyongyang with air shows and paratroopers, all in the presence of its leader Kim Jong-Un, who praised the country's military progress.

Queen Elizabeth II's will, her wealth and bequest to remain secret: Report

The Times has reported that Queen Elizabeth II's will and her wealth will remain a secret following her death.

“The primary reason and purpose of sealing royal wills are to protect the privacy of the sovereign,” the monarchy's lawyers had told the court during a legal battle over Princess Margaret’s will.

PM Modi, Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi to attend SCO Samarkand summit: Uzbekistan

All the eight leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, will be attending the summit next week in person in Uzbekistan's cultural capital Samarkand.

‘He is more skilful’- Sourav Ganguly rates Virat Kohli higher than himself

Ganguly waxed lyrical about Kohli in a recently surfaced video on YouTube. He admitted that even though they had competed on the field in different generations, Kohli had the makings of surpassing Ganguly owing to his unique set of skills.

Kate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales after Princess Diana

Kate Middleton is the new Princess of Wales. After Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, everyone in the royal family has been assigned new duties and responsibilities. Soon after Queen's death, her eldest son Prince Charles was announced as the new King of Britain.

DC Comics has finally revealed the Joker's real name

The ongoing Flashpoint Beyond storyline featured an alternate storyline in which Bruce Wayne's father Thomas became Batman and is facing his own wife Martha, who became the Joker, and Bruce Wayne was murdered, which incidentally led to Martha losing her sanity.