US Supreme Court permits Jewish university to temporarily deny official recognition to LGBTQ students 

An Orthodox Jewish university in New York was given temporary permission by the US Supreme Court to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group on Friday (September 9).

This permission comes after the university appealed to the court for an expedited ruling after a New York judge ordered the university to permit the Pride Alliance to form a student group, allowing them access to all services and facilities in the institute.

The university, in a statement, said, "As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values," AFP reported.

In response to this statement, the Pride Group argued that the university also teaches various subjects other than religion and also has non-Jewish students. The group further added, "It may not deny certain students access to the non-religious resources it offers the entire student community on the basis of sexual orientation," AFP reported.

The group was formed in 2018 to hold meetings, organise lectures and participate in activities, and applied for its official recognition as a student group.

The university, which was founded more than 100 years ago to promote Judaism, also offers varying degrees in fields that are not related to religion, like biology and accounting.

The Supreme Court suspended the judge's ruling with a 6-3 consecutive majority after the university's request. The court did not specify any reasoning or votes cast, as the decision was declared in emergency cases.

The US Supreme Court has made some favourable decisions for the LGBTQ community in recent months.

