'I lost everything': Recounting bitter memories of 26/11, Karambir Kang urges for action to combat terrorism

Karambir Kang, the general manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 attack occurred, urged all international communities to take action against terrorism and seek justice for the victims.

Kang, during his speech at the first UN Global Congress of Terrorism Victims, shared his bitter memories, including losing his family. He further said that the entire world witnessed the horrific incident that continued for over three days and nights and over 34 lives were lost. Adding to this, he further mentioned how bravely his staff members, armed with courage, stood strong without any weapons against the attackers. While many lives were lost, the colleagues managed to save thousands of lives that night.

In great sorrow, Kang mentioned his family. He said, "My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything," ANI reported.

Karambir Kang was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks occurred.



Kang continued that the firm and staff gathered global honours and spent nearly 14 long years seeking justice.

In his closing remarks, Kang said, "Today I call upon the international community to work together to seek justice nationally and across borders, as our own act of defiance to the terrorism, we opened the hotel which was totally destroyed in 21 days." Further adding, "Member states must join us and defiance and ensure that there are no safe harbours for terrorists so that these heinous crimes are not given space to take root," ANI reported.

The UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism was convened under the patronage of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the New York headquarters on September 8 and 9, 2022 to pay tribute to all the victims of terror, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

