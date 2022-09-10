DC Comics has finally revealed the Joker's real name

DC Comics' Joker is one of the most iconic villains in pop culture, possibly even the greatest. Ostensibly the arch-enemy of the Batman, the Joker is so compelling a character that he often eclipses the superhero in comics and movie and TV adaptations. He is also one of the most recognisable bad guys with his mop of green hair, bleached face, and a smile that is disconcertingly wide. A psychopath, Joker possesses an evil genius and is at the same time utterly insane. His life's mission is to make the life of Batman a living hell and he more often than not succeeds in that until his schemes are foiled by the Caped Crusader.

A mystique surrounds the Joker, and one of the reasons is we do not really know who he is deep inside. Even in the Christopher Nolan-directed 'Dark Knight Trilogy', Heath Ledger's Joker told three different origin stories, and it is safe to say none of them were true. While the 2019's 'Joker' did give an origin, it was less a comic-book movie and more a dark character study. Many believe that if there were a definitive origin story for Joker, the character would lose that mystery surrounding him.

Now, it appears even DC Comics has given the Joker a name. The ongoing Flashpoint Beyond storyline featured an alternate storyline in which Bruce Wayne's father Thomas became Batman and is facing his own wife Martha, who became the Joker, and Bruce Wayne was murdered, which incidentally led to Martha losing her sanity.

Martha tortured supervillain Psycho-Pirate, who was from Earth-0, to find the details. It turns out that the Joker we know was a failed comedian, echoing 'Joker' and Alan Moore's landmark graphic novel 'The Killing Joke'. So the Joker is called Jack Oswald White and he worked as a janitor who cleaned toilets at Wayne Casino.

