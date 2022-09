The leader participates

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-Ju were present at the celebrations, where the leader went up to the stage and praised militarily progress in the county.

Kim in his speech to the Supreme National Assembly said that Pyongyang will never give up on its nuclear weapons or yield to the pressure of international sanctions.

Kim also went up to the stage to applaud the participants and even took pictures with them.

(Photograph:AFP)