‘He is more skilful’- Sourav Ganguly rates Virat Kohli to be better than him

The reigning BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently offered fans insight into his take on Virat Kohli's athletic prowess and prospects on the field.

Ganguly waxed lyrical about Kohli in a recently surfaced video on YouTube. He admitted that even though they had competed on the field in different generations, Kohli had the makings of surpassing Ganguly owing to his unique set of skills.

Ganguly also admitted that although he had featured in more matches than Kohli over the course of his lengthy career, the 33-year-old is well on his way to overcome him in that regard.

“The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skilful than I’m. We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket.

"I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous.”

He subsequently went on to admit that he was counting on Kohli to make his way back to his former glory, which he seems like he has as the former Indian skipper managed to record his first international ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

“Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup,” said Ganguly.

Having recorded the international century that had remained extremely elusive for over 1000 days, Virat Kohli will hope to carry the same form into his upcoming outings alongside the Men in Blue.