Experiment in bilateral series not Asia Cup: Former World Cup-winner after India's dismal show

Team India approached the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup with a bit of creativity, trying different playing XI combinations to figure out the most effective lineup, which would eventually be utilized at the forthcoming ICC T20 Men's World Cup.

In a recent interaction with Khaleej Times, the former Indian cricketer and administrator Dilip Vengsarkar offered fans his candid take on India's decision to conduct experiments in a high-profile tournament like the Asia Cup.

"The team is going ahead with their experiments. They picked Dinesh Karthik, but they haven't played him, and then they played Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) against Sri Lanka.

"Obviously, the team management wants to give all the players a chance as they are trying to find their best XI for next month's World Cup. But then this event is also very important. The Asia Cup is a very big tournament.

"Winning matches in a tournament like this is very important for the morale of the team. Also, I think it's important to have the winning combination.

"As I said, the Asia Cup is a very big event. You can experiment maybe in a bilateral series, but the Asia Cup and the World Cup, these are major tournaments. In these tournaments, you need to win, that's very important," said Vengsarkar.

Up until now, the Men in Blue have tried out multiple combinations, none of which have seemed to work out very well as far as bagging results are concerned.

After managing to cruise past the Group Stage of the Asia Cup with wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong, India suffered a series of losses in the Super Fours stage at the hands of Sri Lanka and arch-nemeses and former foes Pakistan.