Top 10 world news: Taiwan developing new advanced missiles, and more

Taiwan is developing new advanced missiles and drones to attack enemy air bases according to its military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. Police in Afghanistan said on Friday that the Taliban had arrested a suspected mastermind of the Afghan mosque attack.

With an eye on China, Taiwan is developing new advanced missiles, drones

The country's defence ministry has said that it is planning to double Taiwan's annual missile production capacity.

Took Indian vaccine, can't stop skillful Indians from coming to UK: Boris

Boris Johnson, the visiting British Prime Minister, lauded skilled Indians and stated that he can not prevent skilled people from coming to the UK.

US official visits Solomon Islands after it signed security pact with China

Kurt Campbell, a senior White House official, on Friday (April 22) arrived in the Solomon Islands for a visit.

Afghan mosque attack 'mastermind' arrested by Taliban, says police

The suspect is reportedly an Islamic State (IS) militant. IS has claimed responsibility for the blast in a Shiite mosque in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Russian gas embargo will cost Germany almost $190 billion, says Bundesbank

Bundesbank on Friday (April 22) warned that the European Union's ban on Russian gas imports will cost Germany almost $1.95 billion.

Europe's average temperature increased by over two degrees last year

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on Friday (April 22) said that Europe's average temperature increased by over two degrees last year.

Pfizer's anti-Covid pill gets WHO approval. Here's what you should know about Paxlovid

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday "strongly recommended" Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients who have milder forms of the disease but are still at a high risk of hospitalisation, reports AFP.

Even after 'poison pill' tactic, Elon Musk hopes to take over Twitter, says will try to defeat spam bots

After his offer to buy Twitter was brutally turned down by the board, the Tesla CEO is saying that if the bid succeeds, he will make concerted efforts to defeat the spam bots or perish in the endeavour.

Ilhan Omar's Pak visit is not sponsored by US government: State Department

The United States State Department issued a statement on Friday (April 22) saying that congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan is not sponsored by the government.

Ex-Honduran prez gets extradited to US over cocaine-importation conspiracy charges

The US government has unveiled charges against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez of participating in a cocaine-importation conspiracy and related firearms offenses, and he was extradited to the United States.