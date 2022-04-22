US State Department says Ilhan Omar is not visiting Pakistan on government sponsored travel

The United States State Department issued a statement on Friday (April 22) saying that congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan is not sponsored by the government.

According to State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government-sponsored travel.”

Omar is an American politician who serves as the US representative for Minnesota's district since 2019.

After visiting the de facto border dividing Pakistan and India, she said, "I don't believe that it (Kashmir) is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration."

Appreciating Pakistan's role in combating Islamophobia, she said both countries had “huge potential to improve and strengthen relations.”

Her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashimir (PoK) comes after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blasted the US for planning a ''foreign conspiracy'' to oust him as the leader of the country.

Despite this, the Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant met him and other Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad.

“The constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region,” said President Arif Alvi.

It drew an angry response from India with Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India's foreign ministry saying that, "We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan."

"Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practise her narrow-minded politics at home, that's her business," he said.

"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty... makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable."

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their independence from the British rule in 1947.

(With inputs from agencies)