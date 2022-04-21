India condemns visit of US congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

India slammed US congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Thursday.

"She visited a part of J&K currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable, "said MEA on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.



We condemn all terrorist attacks such as the one in Afghanistan; We are looking at the developments there: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/SMp6bdzfQn — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022 ×

Yesterday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at his Bani Gala mansion in Islamabad.

The meeting took place just weeks after Khan claimed that the fall of his government in Pakistan was the result of a US conspiracy.

The internet, on the other hand, has chastised Imran Khan for meeting with a US envoy after he accused the US of orchestrating the no-confidence vote against him in the Pakistan Assembly.

Imran Khan was chastised by one user for referring to Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders who meet with US officials as "traitors."