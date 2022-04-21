India condemns visit of US congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Edited By: Nikhil Pandey
NEW DELHI Updated: Apr 21, 2022, 04:58 PM(IST)

Ilhan Omar-Imran Khan and MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India strongly criticises US representative Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

India slammed US congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir on Thursday.

"She visited a part of J&K currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable, "said MEA on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
 

×

Yesterday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at his Bani Gala mansion in Islamabad. 

Also read | Ilhan Omar-Imran Khan meet: US lawmaker visits ex-Pakistan PM despite his America-bashing

The meeting took place just weeks after Khan claimed that the fall of his government in Pakistan was the result of a US conspiracy.

The internet, on the other hand, has chastised Imran Khan for meeting with a US envoy after he accused the US of orchestrating the no-confidence vote against him in the Pakistan Assembly. 

Imran Khan was chastised by one user for referring to Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders who meet with US officials as "traitors."

Topics

Read in App