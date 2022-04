The United States (US) government has come up with charges against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for allegedly being a part of a cocaine-importation conspiracy.

The leader has also been extradited to the US, the government said on Thursday. He has also been booked under related firearms offenses by the US Justice Department, media reports said.

The leader, who was a former Washington ally, had led the Central American country from 2014 to January 2022.