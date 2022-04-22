Senior White House official Kurt Campbell visits Solomon Islands after it signed security pact with China

Kurt Campbell, a senior White House official, on Friday (April 22) arrived in the Solomon Islands for a visit.

The former US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs is expected to express concerns about a pact between the Pacific island and China.

Campbell said his delegation will also discuss "plans to open a US embassy in Honiara".

After the signing of the pact, Chinese ambassador Li Ming said "On behalf of the Chinese government and people of China, we congratulate the government of the Solomon Islands."

Earlier, the US Embassy in Papua New Guinea had issued a statement, “We do not believe importing security forces from the People’s Republic of China and their methods will help the Solomon Islands.”

“Instead, doing so will fuel local, regional, and international tensions and increase concerns over Beijing’s expansion of its internal security apparatus to the Pacific.”

In response, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said, “Let me assure the people of Solomon Islands that we entered into an arrangement with China with our eyes wide open, guided by our national interests.”

According to a draft of the pact, China will increase its forces in the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order.”

But Sogavare has denied the accusation made by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Beijing is exerting ''enormous pressure'' on the Solomon Islands.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said Australia was using ''coercive diplomacy'' in the region.

In 2019, the Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing, allowing Chinese naval vessels to replenish in Honiara.

