Top 10 world news: ‘Super typhoon’ to strike Japan, Putin isolates himself, and more

The most destructive tropical ‘super typhoon’ is forecast to make landfall on Sunday, ahead of which the Japan Meteorological Agency recommended inhabitants to leave areas of the southern island of Kyushu. In other news, Washington weighs on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks at the sidelines of the SCO Summit, saying “He (Putin) is only further isolating himself from the international community.”

Watch: Most destructive tropical 'super typhoon' in decades to strike southern Japan

In advance of a large and powerful typhoon that is forecast to make landfall on Sunday and produce up to half a metre (20 inches) of rain, the Japan Meteorological Agency recommended inhabitants to leave areas of the southern island of Kyushu on Saturday.



Putin is isolating himself', says White House stressing on PM Modi's message to Russian President

On the day Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him that 'today's era is not of war', Washington quickly jumped in on the conversation and gave its version to Moscow.

Over 10 million kids lost a parent or a caregiver because of Covid: Study

Earlier this week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the world is currently in a better position to end the coronavirus pandemic. While the pandemic may end sooner or later, the lives of millions have been upended for good, especially the kids and teenagers.

US appeals court rejects big tech's right to regulate online speech

A US appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," a setback for technology industry groups that say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content.



Teen Rohingya killed, six injured in Bangladesh from mortar shells fired by Myanmar

A 15-year-old Rohingya boy was killed and at least six people were injured when mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh, the latest in a series of violent incidents, officials and a Rohingya leader said.

India: Maharashtra cancels Johnson & Johnson baby powder manufacturing license

More than a month after Johnson & Johnson announced that it will stop the sale of its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday cancelled the manufacturing licence of the pharmaceutical company.

As recession fears mount, Wall Street tumbles to a two-month low

Ever since the Consumer Price Index report was released, the US stock market has continued to take a beating. On Friday, according to a Reuters report, Wall Street stumbled to its two-month low as fears of a global recession loomed amid a slowdown.

7 things Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over a range of issues spread across the entire Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He met with several leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are a few things Putin talked about at the summit.

France sends latest nuclear shipment to Japan despite criticism from environmental campaigners

Two ships carrying reprocessed nuclear fuel destined for Japan set sail Saturday morning from northern France, an AFP photographer said, despite criticism from environmental campaigners.

The fuel was due to leave the northern French port city of Cherbourg earlier this month but was delayed by the breakdown of loading equipment.



World's top dragon boat competition ditches Hong Kong over Covid restrictions

The most prestigious dragon boat race in the world will go to Thailand instead of Hong Kong the following year, according to the competition's organisers, who made the announcement on Saturday.

