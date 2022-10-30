Top 10 world news: South Korea mourns post stampede, EU urges Russia, more news

South Korea is in a state of mourning a day after deadly stampede in Seoul claims 153 lives. South Korean president has launched an inquiry into the tragedy. Meanwhile, the European Union has urged Russia not to abandon the Ukraine grains deal. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

South Korea Halloween stampede: Nation mourns as it seeks answers



South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning. The president has declared Seoul's Itaewon district a disaster zone.

EU urges Russia to reverse its decision of suspending Ukraine grain deal



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. Ukraine is also called a 'bread-basket' country due to the significant export of grain. Ukraine war stopped the exports and stoked fears of global food shortage. The UN-brokered deal eased the fears but now, uncertainty looms.

India: 32 dead, 500 feared injured after a cable bridge collapses in Gujarat



Some reports have stated that the area has no electricity connection which is proving an impediment in the rescue operation.

Who is Chen Yixin, Xi's newly appointed state security minister?



Xi appointing Chen as the new state security minister also stems from their Zhejiang connection.

'So demanding', says Elon Musk after receiving 'management course' deadline from Twitter



Musk on Sunday posted a screenshot of an email from Twitter offering him management lessons.

China: Workers flee COVID-hit iPhone plant, country's biggest, due to curbs



The plant is operated by Apple supplier Foxconn, a company based in Taiwan. The plant currently has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex. It has not disclosed number of infected workers. It said on Sunday that it will not stop workers from leaving.

Stampede during concert in packed stadium of Congo leaves 11 dead, including two policemen



The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000. The singer arrived hours late at the venue which contributed to the stampede.

1.8 tonnes of liquid meth, worth $140 mn, hidden in coconut water cartons seized by HK authorities



The discovery was only made possible after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) worked with Hong Kong Customs and Excise (HKCE).

Downing Street in turmoil as ex-PM Johnson plans to attend COP27 after Sunak’s refusal: Report



Johnson’s participation is being viewed as an attempt to undermine Sunak’s leadership and at the same time bolster his image just a week after he withdrew his nomination for the Tory leadership race.

France jumps to UK's defence after Russia's Nord Stream blasts accusations



The Russian defence ministry on Saturday released a statement wherein for the first time since the explosions took place, it outrightly called out a nation.