Stampede during concert in packed stadium of Congo leaves 11 dead, including two policemen

On the same day a stampede in South Korea killed more than 150, another similarly heartbreaking incident was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reportedly, 11 people, including two police officers, died in a stampede during a music concert in a stadium in the capital city of Kinshasa.

Interior Minister Daniel Aselo Okito informed that the 80,000-capacity Martyrs' stadium was playing host to African music star Fally Ipupa on Saturday when the incident transpired.

"11 people dead... including two police," he told the reporters before adding that the organisers "went beyond 100 percent capacity... they must be punished."

Read more: South Korea declares national mourning after 152 killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

According to local media reports, the stadium was packed beyond its intended capacity and some of the crowd had made their way into the VIP and reserved sections.

Several witnesses said that Kinshasa-born Ipupa, who has found global fame reported at the venue hours late. Consequently, the numbers swelled up inside the stadium and the private personnel present at the venue could not exert any control,

The perilous situation inside the stadium was not much better than the condition outside where security forces fired tear gas to disperse the violent crowd that had gathered in the streets.

This is the second stampede to occur at a stadium in the month of October. As reported by WION, earlier this month, a stampede at a stadium in East Java province of Indonesia after a football match killed 125 people and left many injured besides loss of property.

Reportedly, after Arema's 2-3 loss to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya in the match, fighting ensued among the fans of the two clubs.

Read more: Indonesia stadium stampede leaves 125 dead: As it happened

Thousands of Arema supporters reportedly stormed the pitch after their team lost, which sparked fighting. Players from Persebaya left the field right away, while the Arema players who remained there were also attacked.



Police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede that led to cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: