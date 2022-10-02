Indonesia football match violence LIVE: At least 129 killed after fans invade pitch

Football match turns violent Photograph: AFP
At least 129 people were killed and at least 180 injured following a stampede at a football match in East Java prvince, Indonesia.
In a statement on Sunday, police said supporters of Arema FC stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the eastern city of Malang after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night.
Football has created some of the most heartwarming moments in sports history as well as in human history, but it has also seen its fair share of tragic and horrifying events. We look at five of the greatest football mishaps in sports history:
"Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital. They went out to one point at the exit. Then there was a build-up, in the process of accumulation there was shortness of breath, lack of oxygen."
Motorists commute outside Kanjuruhan stadium the morning after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, East Java on October 2, 2022.
The situation at a football match in East Java, Indonesia yday evening which led to the death of 129 and 180 injured from stampede and suffocation.— Veronica Koman 許愛茜 (@VeronicaKoman) October 2, 2022
There needs to be investigation of police's fatal misconduct.
The chair of the country's football association, Mochamad Iriawan, has apologised to families of the victims.
He added that the incident "really tarnishes the face of Indonesian football".
More than a dozen vehicles were set alight within the grounds of the stadium, and many of them were police cars.
“We’re sorry for this incident... this is a regrettable incident that ‘injures’ our football at a time when supporters can watch football matches from the stadium,” he told a local broadcaster. We will thoroughly evaluate the organisation of the match and the attendance of supporters. Will we return to banning supporters from attending the matches? That is what we will discuss.”
Thousands of Arema supporters reportedly ran onto the pitch after their team lost, which sparked fighting. Players from Persebaya left the field right away, while other Arema players who remained there were also attacked.