In pics: The five worst football-related mishaps in history

Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:13 AM(IST)

Football has created some of the most heartwarming moments in sports history as well as in human history, but it has also seen its fair share of tragic and horrifying events. We look at five of the greatest football mishaps in sports history:

Hillsborough stadium disaster

On April 15, 1989, 96 Liverpool fans were killed at the Hillsborough Stadium after being crushed to death in the stadium's stands, interrupting an FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

As many Liverpool supporters poured into the stadium's Leppings Lane stand, which was designated for them, the catastrophe occurred. It was soon clear that nobody would make it to the bleachers in time for the game.

Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, the police commander in charge of the game at the time, ordered exit gate C to be opened in an effort to reduce the crowding. But as a result, even more spectators entered the already congested central pens.

