Indonesia police say 127 people killed after stampede at football match

Representative image. Photograph:( Others )
Indonesia's police chief in East Java province said on Sunday that 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a crowd stampede during crowd trouble at a football match.
Supporters from the losing side had invaded the pitch and authorities had fired tear gas, leading to a crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta told reporters.
