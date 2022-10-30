Downing Street in turmoil after Johnson looks to attend COP27 after Sunak’s refusal: Report

There are reports that former PM Boris Johnson would be attending the COP27 summit next week in Egypt after his successor Rishi Sunak refused to participate, thereby sending alarm bells in 10 Downing Street.

British newspaper Observer has reported, citing sources, that Johnson intends to travel to Cairo to express solidarity with the battle against the climate crisis.

Johnson’s participation is being viewed as an attempt to undermine Sunak’s leadership and at the same time bolster his image just a week after he withdrew his nomination for the Tory leadership race.

A cabinet Office spokesperson gave an ambivalent response when asked about Johnson’s attendance at the COP 27,

“The government is absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature,” the spokesperson told the Guardian.

“The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including the foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as COP president Alok Sharma. They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the ground-breaking commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow.”

Watch | Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to attend COP27: Reports

This comes at a time when Sunak has downgraded the status of climate minister Graham Stuart, who will no longer be attending Cabinet, reports DailyMail.com.

According to the news outlet, COP26 President Alok Sharma also lost the right to attend the Cabinet meetings during the reshuffle this week.

“I’m pretty disappointed that the prime minister is not going. I understand that he’s got a huge in tray of domestic issues that he has to deal with,” Sharma The Times.

'But I would say that going to COP27 would allow for engagement with other world leaders. And I think it does send a signal, if the Prime Minister was to go, about our renewed commitment on this issue.”

(With inputs from agencies)

