Top 10 world news: Smoke from Canadian wildfires detected in Norway, Ukraine flood crisis, and more

Toxic wildfire smoke from Canada has impacted millions of people in North America, with people being alerted about the health risks of poor air quality. The North American skies have been shrouded with orange-tinged smog caused by the wildfires. The smog has obscured the famous skyscrapers in the region and forced the residents to wear face masks. The cities along the US East Coast have also issued air quality alerts. On the other hand, Ukraine is grappling with a devastating flood crisis as the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has caused severe flooding in southern areas.

The situation due to the wildfires keeps worsening as now a Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute NILU said on Friday (June 9) said that smoke from Canadian wildfires has been detected thousands of kilometres away in the Scandinavian country this week.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko communicated through Telegram that four individuals had perished and 13 were reported missing in the Kherson region. Additionally, one fatality was recorded in the Mykolayiv region. In Russian-held territory, an official appointed by Russia reported eight deaths and over 5,800 people evacuated from their homes.

In a shocking expose ahead of the next US presidential elections, a media outlet has disclosed information from sources familiar with the matter, suggesting that President Joe Biden received a substantial payment of $5 million from an executive at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings. It is noteworthy that Biden's son, Hunter Biden, served on the board of this company.

A shocking incident unfolded in northeast Delhi on Thursday night when a man was brutally attacked on the road while bystanders shied away from intervening. The distressing scene was captured in a viral video from Nand Nagri, showing the victim lying motionless on the road while the 22-year-old assailant dangerously brandished what appeared to be a large knife.

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection to a probe into classified documents that were reportedly taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House. Trump said that he has been summoned to self-report to a district court in Florida's Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 PM (Wednesday, 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time).

Ajinkya Rahane has provided some relief for the Indian contingent in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Friday, June 9 after he scored his 26th fifty. The former India vice-captain is a lone warrior for the Indian team in the contest after Ravindra Jadeja (48) despite the Aussies dominating with both bat and ball. This came after KS Bharat was scalped on the second ball of the day to put the Indian side on the back foot.

An Indian online food delivery service named Zomato withdrew its advertisement on recycling trash, following complaints over how it depicted a Dalit character. Dalits, formerly referred to as "untouchables," are a historically underprivileged population in the country.

In a scene straight out of Steven Spielberg's Jaws movie, a Russian man has reportedly died after being ripped and mauled apart by a lone shark off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and shows a tiger shark throwing and ripping apart the man like a soft toy.

A diner who recorded himself licking a soy sauce bottle and wiping saliva on a fish slice at one of Japan's leading sushi restaurants is being sued by the sushi chain in Japan for ¥67mn ($480,859) in damages. This incident was one of a string of "sushi terrorism" episodes that disgraced Japan's food industry.