Ukraine mounts fresh military assault on Russia as flooding crisis claims 13 lives in region

Ukraine is grappling with a devastating flood crisis as the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has caused severe flooding in southern areas. According to Ukrainian officials, at least five people have lost their lives as a result of the flooding, even as urgent evacuation efforts are underway. On the other hand, Russia has reported the death of at least eight people in territories held by its forces. Five people killed in Ukraine-held territory Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko communicated through Telegram that four individuals had perished and 13 were reported missing in the Kherson region. Additionally, one fatality was recorded in the Mykolayiv region. In Russian-held territory, an official appointed by Russia reported eight deaths and over 5,800 people evacuated from their homes.

Watch: Ukraine damn breach: Dam collapse is an ecological catastrophe × President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasised that the authorities were working tirelessly to rescue individuals affected by the floods. He stated, "The evacuation continues. Wherever we can get people out of the flood zone, we are doing it." Zelenskiy shared images online, showing the flooded areas where emergency services personnel were using boats to save both people and animals. ‘No access to drinking water’ Zelenskiy also expressed his determination to investigate the extent of the damage “caused by Russia”. He stated, "We are finding out more details about the damage Russia caused by this disaster."

The Ukrainian President highlighted that access to drinking water has been significantly impaired for hundreds of thousands of people in the affected areas, while saying, “In more than 40 settlements, life is broken." Kyiv says it has proof Russia sabotaged the Kakhovka dam Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released an intercepted telephone call that allegedly implicates a Russian sabotage group in the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. The SBU posted a brief audio clip on its Telegram channel, which featured a conversation between two individuals discussing the dam incident.

In the recording, one of the men, identified by the SBU as a Russian soldier, stated, "They [the Ukrainians] didn't strike it. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to, like, scare [people] with that dam. It didn't go according to plan, and [they did] more than what they planned for."

The SBU did not provide additional information regarding the conversation or its context. The released audio clip, however, is being presented as evidence supporting Ukraine's claim of Russian involvement in the dam's destruction. Ukraine launches attack on Russia near Zaporizhzhia In a related development, Ukrainian military forces have reportedly launched attacks on occupying Russian forces in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. According to Russian officials and military bloggers, Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks, artillery, and drones, have been attempting to advance south of Orikhiv for the second consecutive night. A senior Ukrainian defence official described the enemy's position as "active defense."