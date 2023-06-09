Biden received $5 mn in bribery scheme with Ukrainian gas firm: Report

In a shocking expose ahead of the next US presidential elections, a media outlet has disclosed information from sources familiar with the matter, suggesting that President Joe Biden received a substantial payment of $5 million from an executive at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings. It is noteworthy that Biden's son, Hunter Biden, served on the board of this company.

The matter is related to the gas firm's executive who was facing challenges in accessing the US oil market due to a corruption investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and was seeking favor from the Bidens.

According to sources, the FBI was informed about this information during an interview in June 2020 with a confidential human source who indicated that then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign individual were allegedly involved in a criminal bribery scheme, which reportedly had an impact on US policy decisions.

The report refers to an FBI FD-1023 form, which is used by FBI agents to document unverified information provided by confidential human sources.

The form, dated June 30, 2020, describes the interviewed source as "highly credible." As per the form, the source discussed multiple meetings held with a senior executive from Burisma over several years, starting in 2015.

During these meetings, the Burisma executive sought advice from a confidential source, who was a business professional, on matters related to obtaining oil rights in the US and establishing connections with a US oil company. The executive wanted guidance on the best course of action in 2015 and 2016.

The human source revealed that the Burisma executive discussed Hunter Biden's role on the board and referred to him as "dumb."

The executive explained to the confidential source that Burisma had to make payments to the Bidens due to an ongoing investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. The executive emphasized the difficulty Burisma would face in entering the US market amid that investigation.

Further details from the conversation indicate that the confidential source suggested to the Burisma executive to pay the Bidens $50,000 each. In response, the executive corrected the source, stating that it was not $50,000 but rather $5 million for each Biden.

According to a source familiar with the document, the Burisma executive allegedly told the confidential human source that payments of $5 million were made to both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. The sources who shared this information with Fox News Digital claim that the confidential human source believes these payments occurred based on their conversations with the Burisma executive.