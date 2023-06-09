Mark Ruffalo roped in for HBO show with Mare of Easttown creator

A new law enforcement officer is in the block. After giving us Kate Winslet as a polished officer who helped nab a criminal in the fictional US town of Easttown, the creator of the hit show, Brad Ingelsby has tied up with Mark Ruffalo. Brad and Mark are working on a limited series together about a law enforcement task force.

Mark Ruffalo is set to star and will serve as an executive producer.

No new work since the WGA strike

While all production work on the series has come to a halt because of the writers’ strike, the cast decisions and most of the work on the script was done well before the WGA row. Ever since the strike began in May, no additional developments have been made on that front.

Brad and Mark to return to HBO with new show

The yet-to-be-titled show will mark a return to HBO for both Brad and Mark. Mark Ruffalo won an Emmy in 2020 for the limited series I Know This Much Is True and also starred in the outlet’s 2014 movie The Normal Heart. Ingelsby created and executive produced Mare of Easttown for HBO, which won four Emmys and earned Ingelsby a nod for writing.