Get, set, arrest? What future looks like for Donald Trump after indictment in classified documents row

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection to a probe into classified documents that were reportedly taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House. Trump said that he has been summoned to self-report to a district court in Florida's Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 PM (Wednesday, 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time). Donald Trump's second indictment: Will the former president be arrested? Trump's second reported indictment comes ten weeks after the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 US presidency was indicted for alleged hush money payments given to adult actor Stormy Daniels.

It is not likely that Trump will be jailed following his court appearance.

Instead, the proceedings are expected to follow what happened in early April when Trump appeared in Manhattan court to face criminal charges following an investigation into hush payments leading up to the 2016 presidential polls. What will happen to Donald Trump? Trump will reportedly be brought before a federal judge and may be asked to enter a plea at a formal arraignment.

A judge will set release conditions after hearing from prosecutors and the defense. Through his lawyers, Trump might have to promise to show up at future proceedings, to not violate any laws, and to abide by possible travel restrictions or notification requirements, Washington Post reported. Will Donald Trump go to jail? For Trump to be jailed, the prosecutors must prove that he is a flight risk, danger to the community, and is an individual with a violent criminal record.

Under the US constitution, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

