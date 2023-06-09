India: Zomato takes down 'Kachra' campaign video after major backlash

An Indian online food delivery service named Zomato withdrew its advertisement on recycling trash, following complaints over how it depicted a Dalit character. Dalits, formerly referred to as "untouchables," are a historically underprivileged population in the country.

The character appeared as recycled rubbish in a Zomato commercial for World Environment Day.

The company took down the video, saying it had "unintentionally" hurt some communities. The ad featured actor Aditya Lakhia, who famously played a character called Kachra in the 2001 Bollywood film Lagaan, reported the BBC.

The movie, which features Aamir Khan, is about peasants who challenge their British overlords to a game of cricket in order to avoid paying a harsh tax. The movie received an Oscar nomination, and Time magazine named it one of the top 25 sports films ever made.

The character of Kachra, who in Hindi means "garbage," is shown in the movie as being crippled and rejected by his fellow villagers until he is chosen to play for the squad. He ultimately plays a crucial part in helping his side pull off an unexpected victory.

The figure in Zomato's advertisement played with goods manufactured from recycled garbage, including a lamp, table, paper, and watering can, in an effort to highlight the company's voluntary waste recycling.

Zomato was condemned for airing a "repulsive" ad by Bollywood director Neeraj Ghaywan.

In a tweet, he criticised "Kachra from Lagaan," calling it "one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema."

Development expert Radha Khan stated in The Indian Express that "using a character who is a Dalit and showing him to be made from actual waste is extremely problematic and insensitive".

"To depict a person as being recycled trash "rescued" from the dung heap to be used as utility "objects" dehumanises him. It shows how corporate boardrooms and ad agencies have no diversity in their staff and are clearly completely dominated by upper castes who have little or no understanding of how to perceive and depict those who are from marginalised and socially-ostracised groups." Khan said.

On Friday, social media users trended with calls to boycott the company. Zomato tried a play on the word "kachra," according to communications strategist Karthik Srinivasan, but failed to consider how it would appear to have the figure execute "seemingly dehumanising and menial tasks, reported the BBC.

The advertisement has been removed from all of Zomato's social media platforms.