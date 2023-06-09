WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane reaches fifty with SIX after poor start on Day 3 at Oval | WATCH

Ajinkya Rahane has provided some relief for the Indian contingent in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Friday, 9 June after he scored his 26th fifty. The former India vice-captain is an alone warrior for the Indian team in the contest after Ravindra Jadeja (48) despite the Aussies dominating with both bat and ball. This came after KS Bharat was scalped on the second ball of the day to put the Indian side on the back foot.

Rahane brings up fifty

While the struggles continued at one end, Ajinkya Rahane returning to the Indian fold after more than one year was in top form. On the final ball of the 46th over, Rahane pulled away a terrific shot over the fine-leg to bring up his fifty and give some relief to the Indian team. His innings consisted of 8 fours and a six at the time of writing and was batting an unbeaten 68. He was supported by fellow Mumbaikar Shardul Thakur who was batting on 24.