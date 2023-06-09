WTC Final: Ricky Ponting explains where India did go wrong with their bowling plans in first innings

An ICC Hall of Famer and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting explained where India did go wrong with their bowling plan in the first innings against Australia. Contrary to how they bowled in the first session on day one – keeping the Aussie top order quiet with sharp and wicket-taking lines, the Indian bowlers went wayward with their lengths in the first hour on day two, bowling too short.

As a result, they failed to put any pressure on the pair of Travis Head and Steve Smith. Smith, who remained unbeaten on 95 after stumps on day one, needed two deliveries off his pads to churn that for boundaries and bring up his 31st Test hundred. Head, who resumed his innings in his 140s, scored a few fours off odd bouncers to further derail India’s quest to gain momentum.

Although he got out of a leg-side bouncer from Siraj, Ponting feels, with the Indian bowlers choosing to bowl that line and length, it hampered their chance of making the most out of the first hour in these seaming conditions.

"I think where they let themselves down was in the first hour yesterday and bowling too short," Ponting told the ICC. "With the wicket conditions, the overhead conditions they had and the brand-new Dukes ball, they had to bowl fuller and get the ball driven back down the ground.

"They needed to have Australia four or five down at lunch, and they only had them two down which was a pretty good result (for Australia)," Punter added. Rahul-Rohit plan failed Being the captain himself, Ponting knows what happens behind the camera as he elaborated on the same. He said ahead of Wednesday’s start, he saw Rahul Dravid - India’s head coach having a deep discussion with Rohit, and though their plan worked in the first hour on day one, it all fell apart as Australia’s innings progressed.

Ponting added if India wanted to go ahead with the four-pacer attack, pitching up to the batters in these conditions should have been priority regardless of the match situation.

"I know the captain wears the brunt of it (criticism), but I know it’s not only his decision," Ponting noted. "I saw Rahul Dravid and him out (Rohit) in the middle yesterday morning and they had a long discussion about what they wanted to do at the toss.

"If they wanted to bowl first, I think they had to play the four seamers. So far you would say it hasn’t paid off - but there is a long way to go and we probably shouldn’t be too quick to judge," Ponting added.

As things stand, Australia scored 469 in the first innings, and India are reeling at 151 for five, 318 runs behind.