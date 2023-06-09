WTC Final: Steve 'Super' Smith continues his love affair of batting at the Oval, praises partnership with Head

Steve Smith’s love affair of piling up runs and runs together, especially at the Oval in London, continues even in the ongoing WTC Final against India. The greatest Test batter of this age and time, as also called the same by India great Virat Kohli, Smith hit his third hundred at the venue in his sixth innings, and alongside Travis Head – who also slammed his maiden ton on the English soil, scoring 163, Australia find them in a strong position in this one-off Test.

Stranded on 95 after stumps on day one, Smith required just two deliveries off his pads on day two to reach the milestone, and the Aussie batter was nothing but grateful about that. After the end of the second day’s play, Smith addressed the media and showered praises on Head, that partnership and how much he enjoys batting at the Kennington Oval.

"I quite like it for English conditions and the way the ball bounces over here. It obviously worked when I was here last time. And yeah, just the positions I get myself into, it doesn't mean I'm going to do it all the time. I may revert back to old styles at certain periods when I feel it's necessary, but on this surface and with the bowlers I was coming up against, I felt that was the right way forward," Smith said after completing his 31st Test hundred, most by any of the Fab Four.

Meanwhile, after Australia got reduced to 76 for three at one stage, it was a mountainous 285-run stand between the two that helped Australia put 469 on the board in the first innings. While Smith headlined for completing his 31st Test hundred, Travis Head hogged the limelight for his brilliant 163.

"Obviously, a really good partnership with Travis, who batted beautifully in that middle session yesterday. I thought the way he took the game on, put the pressure back on their bowlers, got them off their lengths, which I think helped me at the other end as well. Yeah, set us up for a nice inning," Smudge, as fans often call him, added. Smith shares plans on how to dismiss India soon India find them in hot waters after losing five wickets for 151 runs at the stumps on day two. With them being 318 runs behind and considering Rahane and Bharat are the last-recognised batters at the crease, India are less likely to fancy their chances of a turnaround rightaway unless a miracle happens.

Talking about that length on the off stump that troubled most batters in this Test, Smith said,

"The length at off stump I think is important. We've obviously seen a bit of variable bounce and some seam movement. So, if we're challenging the top of the stumps as much as possible, I think that's the quickest way home. You can certainly get the outside edge from there if it seams away and bounces or takes off, which a couple have. And then pads and stumps are in play with the ones that shoot low or seam back. So, it's about as simple as we need to keep it, I think,” Smith added.