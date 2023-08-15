Top 10 world news: ‘Russian spies’ arrested in UK, Russian missile hits Swedish factory in Ukraine, and more

Three suspected Russian spies have been arrested and charged in the United Kingdom after a major national security investigation, British media reported on Tuesday (August 15). In other news, three people lost their lives on Tuesday as a result of the Russian missile attacks in north-western Ukraine, local officials announced.

Three suspected Russian spies have been arrested and charged in the United Kingdom after a major national security investigation, British media reported on Tuesday (August 15). According to BBC, all three defendants have been in detention since February.

Three people lost their lives on Tuesday (August 15) as a result of the Russian missile attacks in north-western Ukraine, local officials announced. All three deceased were employees of a Swedish bearing maker SKF, which employs around 1,100 people in Ukraine.

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (Aug 15), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended heartfelt wishes, stating the two nations have an extremely 'strong bond'.

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting concluded on the Indian side on August 14 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, according to a statement released by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ecuador is reeling from an unprecedented surge in violence that has claimed the life of yet another political leader named Pedro Briones, marking the third such killing in the past four weeks. This disturbing trend includes the assassination of a presidential hopeful, casting a dark shadow over the country's political landscape.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has declared on Telegram that his nation will boycott the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled to be held in France’s Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate.

Turkish investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan has found himself behind bars for the fifth time in just three years, further igniting concerns about press freedom in the country.

As the threat of global warming breaching historic records looms large, the US government climate experts have warned there is a 50 per cent chance that 2023 will be the warmest year ever recorded and predicted that next year could be even hotter.

Watch | Heavy rains leave part of Kalka-Shimla railway track hanging after landslide erodes ground beneath







A segment of the Kalka-Shimla railway track, situated between Joyogh and Summer Hill railway station in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, was left suspended in mid-air due to a landslide, induced by heavy rains.