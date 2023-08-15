Press freedom in question: Turkish investigative journalist jailed for fifth time in three years

Turkish investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan has found himself behind bars for the fifth time in just three years, further igniting concerns about press freedom in the country. The recent directive to return to prison, delivered via a text message on August 2, compelled Pehlivan to surrender by August 15th at the Silivri penitentiary on the outskirts of Istanbul, a facility often associated with government critics.

Pehlivan's most recent work, "SS," implicates former interior minister Suleyman Soylu in connections to organised crime. Despite the gravity of his situation, his lawyer, Huseyin Ersoz, shared a glimmer of hope, mentioning the possibility of parole. Ersoz explained that a decision regarding his release could materialise at any moment.

A storied history of incarceration

Having previously served four imprisonments, Pehlivan's journalistic endeavours have repeatedly landed him behind bars. While two of these instances resulted in only a single day of confinement – once in February and once in May – his commitment to exposing truth has consistently brought him into conflict with Turkish authorities.

Charges and convictions

Pehlivan and six fellow journalists faced a three-year and nine-month prison sentence in 2020 for their coverage of the funeral of a Turkish MIT secret services operative operating in Libya. The journalists were charged with revealing "state secrets," although the veracity of the operative's death had never been contested by Turkish officials. Pehlivan's current imprisonment arises from an eight-month term related to violating the nation's intelligence laws.

"I stand as a testament to the struggle for truth and justice," Pehlivan asserted before entering prison. Recognizing the broader implications of his incarceration, he stated, "My story is just a fragment of the larger narrative, the enduring fight for integrity."

Also watch | Wildfires scorch Syria and Turkey, huge losses for Tourism, agriculture

International condemnation and advocacy

Advocates for press freedom worldwide have united in condemning the "judicial harassment" faced by Pehlivan. Calls for the Turkish government to uphold media freedom have grown louder. Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders emphasised Pehlivan's plight, highlighting that he is the thirteenth journalist to be incarcerated in the current year. Onderoglu labelled the arrest as a "retrogressive attack on public discourse."

Diminished press freedom and global ranking

Turkey's press freedom continues to face scrutiny, with the nation ranking 165th out of 180 countries in the latest press freedom index by Reporters Without Borders. The recurring imprisonment of journalists like Pehlivan further emphasises the critical need for safeguarding freedom of the press and protecting those who pursue the truth, even in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies)