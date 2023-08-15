Wishes pour in from the world as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday (15 Aug), United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the country, stating that India and the United States have an extremely 'strong bond' as the two nations embark on a journey to collaborate together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient.

"On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He further noted that the relationship between India and US has grown "deeper" and it has become "more expansive than ever."

He further added that the United States stands tall with India in the shared commitment to tackle the most crucial challenges that there are today to make sure the peace and prosperity of people.

"This last year has shown that the US-India relationship is deeper and more expansive than ever. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, we've created a strong bond between our nations, a bond that grows ever closer as we work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient," Antony Blinken said.

"On behalf of the American people, I extend to the people of India best wishes on this important day. We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackling the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our peoples," he added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his best wishes to India and the communities who were celebrating across Australia.

