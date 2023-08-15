Ukraine to boycott 2024 Paris Olympics if Russians are allowed to compete: PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has declared on Telegram that his nation will boycott the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled to be held in France’s Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate.

He also claimed that during the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, the invading forces have killed at least 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, along with destroying 343 sports facilities.

“Ukraine is determined. A powerful international coalition for fair sport, including 35 states, has been formed,” he claimed on Telegram.

“We are ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris together if the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition. We expect the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the right decision and resolutely suspend the aggressor from the Olympics," his statement added.

Another U-turn from Ukraine?

In a dramatic reversal of policy, the Ukrainian government last month announced that its athletes could participate in sports events where Russian and Belarusian athletes are participating as neutral athletes.

However, it seems that Ukraine has now shifted back to its old policy of barring its athletes from participating in those events where Russians and Belarusians were also competing.

What is International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) position?

Ever since Russia initiated its conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC has imposed sports-related penalties on Moscow and its ally Minsk.

However, earlier this year, a recommendation was issued that said Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate as individuals under a neutral flag and without an anthem in qualifying events.

This decision sparked strong objections from the Ukrainian government and their athletes, who criticised the IOC for allegedly prioritising the human rights of Russian athletes over their own.

As of now, the IOC has not reached a decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutral participants in the upcoming Paris Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Ukraine hopes Russian athletes to withdraw from the games

Ukraine's Sports Minister, Vadym Gutzeit, said in an interview with AFP that he doesn't rule out the possibility of Russians voluntarily abstaining from attending the Paris Olympics next year.

In the interview, Gutzeit mentioned that if the IOC allows Russians and Belarusians to compete neutrally in Paris, and Ukraine decides to boycott the Games, other nations with a history of suffering from Russian imperialism might also join the boycott.

(With inputs from agencies)