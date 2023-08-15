Russia claims Ukraine's military resources are 'almost exhausted'

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Tuesday (August 15) that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted".

At a security conference in Moscow, Shoigu said: "Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results."

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

According to the Russian defence minister, there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

Shoigu was reportedly speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security. Russia invited representatives from over 100 nations to attend, excluding Western countries.

Ukraine claimed in recent weeks that its counteroffensive is underway and also said that the nation was making advances on all fronts despite consistent Russian attacks, but there are some evident hiccups.

Meanwhile, the United States announced $200 million in new ammunition, air defences and anti-mine clearing equipment to Ukraine.

The Pentagon in June revealed that it had another $6.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine than it previously thought after a mistake in how it calculated prices for some weapons.

Shoigu inspects military equipment

He inspected military equipment from Iran, China and India during the Army-2023 military exhibition near Moscow.

The video released on Monday by the Russian Ministry of Defense showed Shoigu at the at military expo. In one of the pictures, an Iranian representative was seen showing Shoigu an unmanned "heavy-class" Arash drone, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian state media TASS reported that Iran exhibited Ababil-5 and Karrar unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the Hunter-2 electronic warfare system.

RIA reported that the video also shows Chinese representatives showing Shoigu the Wing Loong-2 (WL-2) drone, as well as models of Chinese armoured vehicles. According to TASS, unmanned aerial vehicles, guided missiles and missile systems were demonstrated.

Russian state media said that Shoigu also viewed models of Indian Navy frigates.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

