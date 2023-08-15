Russia-Ukraine war: Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes

Local officials in Ukraine said early on Tuesday (August 15) that two cities in western Ukraine were hit by air strikes overnight. This becomes the latest episode of Russian strikes on Ukraine amid the ongoing war, which was started last year on February 24.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that "many missiles were shot down", but that "residential buildings got hit" in the strike. "There is a fire on the upper floors. We are evacuating people. All services are on site," he said on Telegram, further adding that Lviv has mostly been spared the daily bombardments that have hit other parts of Ukraine.

But in July, 10 people were killed in what Sadovyi said was the biggest Russian missile attack on the city's civilian infrastructure since the invasion.

On the other hand, Volyn regional governor Yuriy Poguliaiko said a strike at an industrial area in the city of Lutsk had wounded two people. Poguliaiko added on Telegram that "air defence forces worked in the region during the night air alert. But, unfortunately, we had a 'strike' at one of the industrial enterprises in the regional centre. Currently, we know of two injured people".

Lutsk is about 150 kilometres north of Lviv. Its mayor Igor Polishchuk said that "one of the industrial enterprises in (the city) was hit". "All emergency services are on site," Polishchuk said.

Lutsk is less than 100 kilometres from Ukraine's border with Poland and in March last year, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and six wounded in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE