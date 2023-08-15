Video | Gas station fire in Russia's Dagestan kills 25, including 3 children

A deadly fire tore through a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan and has claimed lives of 25, including three children, Reuters reported citing the Interfax news agency on early Tuesday. The flames initially ignited at an auto repair shop situated along a highway in the capital city of Dagestan, Makhachkala, on the night of Monday, the report said citing officials.

The ferocity of the fire triggered explosions that extended to a nearby gas station, according to officials' accounts. Footage shared online captured the intensity of the situation. It showed a one-story building engulfed in flames.

An individual present at the scene likened the incident to a battlefield, describing the chaos and destruction that ensued as a result of the blaze. "It's like a war here," the witness reportedly said.

Injuries

The tally of those injured surged to 66 individuals, out of which 10 are reported to be in critical condition, as noted by the RIA news agency, citing Russian deputy health minister Vladimir Fisenko.

Unfortunately, among the wounded, 13 are children, the Dagestani health ministry reportedly said. These grim numbers speak of the widespread impact of the disaster on innocent lives.

Firefighting efforts

Firefighters fought against the blaze for over three and a half hours, struggling to contain its rapid spread over an area encompassing 600 square meters (715 square yards), as per a statement from the Russian emergency service, reported by TASS.

Amid the chaos, an unnamed witness recalled the immediate aftermath of the explosion. "After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore," said the unnamed witness, reported AFP news agency.

A video shared on Telegram by the Ria Novosti news agency showed the initial flames erupting from the building, followed by a massive explosion.

The scale of the catastrophe necessitated a robust emergency response, with 260 firefighters mobilised to battle the flames and mitigate further destruction.

