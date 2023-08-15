India-China Corps Commander level meeting concludes without any breakthrough

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting concluded on the Indian side on August 14 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, according to a statement released by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The statement noted that both sides had a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” regarding disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border between India and Tibet, in the Western sector.

“In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner”, the MEA statement said.

“They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas”, the statement added.

No breakthrough

Hindustan Times reported that no major breakthrough emerged out of the 19th round of the bilateral talks.

Despite continued talks, tensions persist as both sides have deployed more than 60,000 troops each on their sides, along with advanced weaponry.

Conflicts regarding Depsang in the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in the Demchok sector are yet to be solved and remain on negotiating table.

Previous negotiations between India and China

The 18th round of discussions between Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders took place on April 23 this year at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in a candid and thorough conversation regarding resolving issues along the LAC.

The goal of such talks is to establish peace and harmony in the border regions, facilitating progress in their bilateral relations.

The 18th round of talks came following “the guidance of their respective state leaders” and building upon discussions between foreign ministers in March 2023.

Developments so far after the 2020 clash

Both sides have agreed to ensure security and stability in the Western Sector while maintaining ongoing communication through military and diplomatic channels.

India’s intention is to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining concerns as soon as possible. Thanks to these bilateral talks, India and China have successfully disengaged from multiple points of confrontation and adjusted their positions to prevent clashes and promote peaceful conflict resolution.

Despite significant deployments, direct conflicts have been avoided, although India remains cautious about potential misadventures along the LAC. In December 2022, India effectively thwarted a Chinese Army incursion near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh's Yang Tse region.

