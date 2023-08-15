India urges swift troop disengagement in Eastern Ladakh during high-level talks with China

In a renewed push for de-escalation, India, during its latest round of high-level military negotiations with China, has emphasised the urgent need for troop disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

According to a PTI news agency report citing sources familiar with the matter, during the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks, the Indian delegation specifically advocated for the resolution of issues in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas.

The high-level talks

The discussions, as per the report, took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point located on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region.

Beginning at approximately 9:30 am, the military dialogue lasted for approximately 10 hours, reported the source.

The Indian representation was led by Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, Commander of the 14 Corps stationed in Leh, while the Chinese contingent was headed by the commander of the South Xinjiang military district.

Despite the extended talks, an official statement from the Indian side is yet to be issued. As per the PTI report, preliminary discussions were held a day before the high-level meeting on Sunday.

India vs China

The high-level talks come on the backdrop consist of an over three-year-long period of confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in specific friction points within eastern Ladakh.

Notably, disengagement efforts have yielded results in certain areas following extensive diplomatic and military dialogues.

Previously, during the 18th round of talks held on April 23, the Indian side had stressed the importance of addressing the ongoing concerns at Depsang and Demchok.

India has consistently reiterated that normalised relations with China depend on peace in the border regions.

The eastern Ladakh border stand-off began on May 5, 2020, following a violent confrontation in the Pangong Lake vicinity. Subsequently, the relations between the two neighbour nations nosedived after a serious military conflict in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

