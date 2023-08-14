With airlifts and surface-to-air missiles, India fortified eastern Ladakh post Galwan clashes with China

In a strategic response to the 2020 Galwan incident that resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers, India had taken significant steps to fortify its defence capabilities in the eastern Ladakh region.

The deployment of surface-to-air guided missiles, spanning a range from short to 100 kilometres, marks a critical move to ensure security at the borders.

The Galwan incident witnessed an aggressive confrontation by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), prompting India to strengthen its military readiness. The aftermath of the incident has led to persistent strains in the bilateral ties between the two nations, with China's assertive posture in the wider Indo-Pacific region further fuelling concerns.

A key aspect of India's response has been the focus on building a robust and swift military force in the forward locations. This includes the deployment of fighter aircraft capable of becoming airborne within a mere 5 to 7 minutes, enhancing the nation's agility in responding to potential threats.

Additionally, India leveraged remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) for electronic surveillance, intelligence gathering, and real-time information dissemination. The SU-30 and Jaguars have been instrumental in executing surveillance missions, augmenting the country's situational awareness.

The introduction of transport aircraft such as Chinooks has significantly expanded India's strategic capabilities. These aircraft possess the ability to transport heavy equipment and evacuate troops with remarkable efficiency.

The Chinooks have emerged as a lifeline for swift troop movements, thereby enhancing India's readiness in responding to emerging challenges. With a transport capacity ranging from 5 to 40 tons, these aircraft were pivotal in the swift airlift of 68,000 Indian army troops, 90 tanks, artillery guns, and 330 BMP vehicles after the Galwan incident.

Helicopters have played a vital role in the development of infrastructure in the rugged terrain of eastern Ladakh. Their ability to access remote locations and transport essential equipment has been indispensable in the region with inhospitable terrain.

In conjunction with these measures, the deployment of radars and ease of construction of bridges over the Indus River underline New Delhi's strategic commitment to strengthen its defence infrastructure swiftly.