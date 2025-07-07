/Top 10 world news: Russian minister kills himself after Putin sacks him; Musk slams Trump's FBI and DOJ, and more

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself Monday (July 7), just hours after being fired from job by President Vladimir Putin, reported AFP, citing Russian news agencies. Starovoyt shot himself in a Moscow suburb after the dismissal and his body was found in his car, according to preliminary investigations.



Elon Musk led a wave of anger from Trump supporters after the FBI and Justice Department officially ruled out the existence of a so-called “Epstein client list”. A memo obtained by Axios revealed that federal investigators found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful people or kept a list of clients.

Jyoti Malhotra, the travel vlogger from Haryana's Sirsa held on alleged spying charges, was the Kerala government's guest in a campaign to promote tourism and visited the southern state during its influencer outreach initiative. According to a report published in Mathrubhumi, it has been revealed through an Right To Information (RTI) Act that the Kerala government sponsored the trip of 41 influencers selected to give a boost to the southern state as a global tourist destination.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel of trying to assassinate him during last month’s intense 12-day conflict between the two countries. Speaking in an interview with US media figure Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian said, “They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed.”

A Mumbai woman has alleged that Rahil Javed Shaikh, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, hit her car in a drunk state and then hurled expletives at her. The woman, identified as Marathi social media influencer Rajshree More, lodged a police complaint and shared a video of the incident on social media.



The Madhya Pradesh state government has made a significant move to enhance the production of fruits and provide new job opportunities for women. The state government will implement the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme in the state from August 15, 2025. Under this, women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) will be able to plant a garden of fruit trees on their land. The cost of preparing this garden will be done by the state government.

The United States has revoked the foreign terrorist organisation designation for Syria-based al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a memo published online on Monday read. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the memo dated June 23 before being published in a preview of the Federal Registe. It was officially published on Tuesday.

The defence ministry of Turkey said on Monday that a dozen Turkish soldiers died of methane gas poisoning while searching a cave in northern Iraq for remains of a fellow soldier killed by Kurdish militants three years ago. The defence ministry gave an initial death toll of eight but later raised it to 12. “Four others of our heroic comrades in arms, affected by methane gas, have died ... bringing the total number of victims to 12,” the ministry said on X.

The team of Kantara: Chapter 1 had a special gift for fans of Rishab Shetty. On Monday, as Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday, the makers released a poster of the film, revealing a crucial point in the film. The poster revealed that in Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty will play a warrior. The film, which has faced a few setbacks in the recent past, seems to be still on schedule and will be released as planned.

