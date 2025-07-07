LOGIN
Foreign terrorist designation for Syria's HTS revoked by US, Know what is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 21:38 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 21:38 IST
Representative Image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 In December last year, HTS along with other Islamist rebels under the leadership of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa conducted a strong offensive against Bashar al-Assad and ousted him.

The United States has revoked the foreign terrorist organisation designation for Syria-based al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a memo published online on Monday read. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the memo dated June 23 before being published in a preview of the Federal Registe. It was officially published on Tuesday.

This is being seen as a move by the Washington to fulfill its pledge to help Syria end isolation from the international financial system and rebuild after a devastating civil war. A week earlier, Trump had signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria.

"In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," the memo signed by Rubio read.

The Syria's foreign ministry had no immediate comment on the revocation by the US.

What is al-Nusrah Front

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, was previously al-Qaeda’s Syria branch, or Nusra Front. In December last year, HTS along with other Islamist rebels under the leadership of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa conducted a strong offensive against Bashar al-Assad and ousted him as the president of the country.

HTS has claimed to have severed ties with the al-Qaeda many years ago and says it aims at building an inclusive and democratic Syria.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham emerged during the early stages of the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 against the government of Bashar al-Assad.

It was an offshoot of the Nusra Front, the official al-Qaida affiliate in Syria. But in 2016 the organistaion claimed to cut ties with Nusra Front and a year later adopted the new name Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. This allowed the organisation to move away, not completely though, from the jihadist ideologies of al-Qaida and focus on Syrian specific isuues like local governance, economy iand humanitarian aid.

Despite these changes, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s core ideology continued to be associated with Jihad and the primary objective being overthrowing the Assad government, which was finally achieved in December last year.

