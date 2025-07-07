/‘It’s no-one’s-been-arrested-o’clock’: Elon Musk slams Trump's FBI and DOJ over Epstein memo

Elon Musk led a wave of anger from Trump supporters after the FBI and Justice Department officially ruled out the existence of a so-called “Epstein client list”. A memo obtained by Axios revealed that federal investigators found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful people or kept a list of clients.

The document also said that no further charges will be filed, apart from those already brought against Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for child sex trafficking.

The FBI also plans to release surveillance footage that it says confirms Epstein took his own life in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial.

Trump loyalists turn on FBI over ‘missing’ Epstein list

The update triggered a backlash from MAGA influencers and Trump allies, many of whom had long claimed the files would reveal damning information about political elites.

Musk, who once claimed Donald Trump was in the Epstein files, and later retracted it posted on X, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again,” Musk wrote on X, alongside an image of a fake “Jeffrey Epstein pedophile arrest counter” stuck at zero. He also posted a meme of a man applying clown makeup, ending with the words, “There is no Epstein list.”

Pam Bondi once promised release, now under fire

Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi had told Fox News in February that the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review,” promising transparency. That hasn’t happened. MAGA influencer Chad Prather wrote, “You told us it existed and now you say it doesn’t? America deserves answers.”

Robby Starbuck added, “Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk… Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable.”

Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator, accused Bondi of “lying” and criticised the timing of the DOJ’s update, saying, “Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend?”

FBI leaders once doubted Epstein’s death, now backtrack