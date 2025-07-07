/‘Complete disappointment’: Kash Patel once pushed Epstein conspiracies, now leads Trump’s FBI and dismisses them, but MAGA isn’t buying it

Donald Trump’s FBI has concluded there is no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a secret “client list”, blackmailed powerful individuals, or was murdered, directly contradicting years of speculation, some of which was once pushed by the same people now leading the agency.

The revelations, first reported by Axios, come from a two-page memo summarising the findings of an internal Justice Department investigation under the Trump administration. It comes shortly after Elon Musk publicly accused Trump of being named in the long-rumoured Epstein files, an accusation he later deleted.

Elon Musk’s accusation went viral

In early June, Musk escalated his feud with Donald Trump by writing on X, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.” The post was deleted later. Trump responded by dismissing the claim, telling NBC News, “That’s called old news… Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it.” He added, “I was not at all friendly with him [Epstein] for probably 18 years before he died.”

The memo: No client list, no blackmail, no conspiracy

The FBI memo reviewed by Axios said there was “no credible evidence” that Epstein was running a blackmail operation or maintained a so-called “client list”. Investigators said they found no grounds to charge anyone else and had viewed prison footage that backed up the official ruling that Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously said she had access to Epstein’s client list and promised to release it, has not commented since the FBI memo came out. Earlier this year, she told Fox News, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review… Americans have a right to know.” At that time, Trump Jr. also chimed in, reposting news that Bondi had the files and adding “LFG” — let’s f***ing go.

From conspiracy to contradiction: What changed?

The memo’s publication marks a sharp turnaround, especially from figures like Kash Patel, who is now Trump’s FBI director. Before his appointment, Patel was one of the most vocal Epstein conspiracy theorists in pro-Trump media. Dan Bongino, now deputy director of the FBI, also frequently questioned the official version of Epstein’s death, suggesting a cover-up. Both now say Epstein died by suicide and there is no wider plot.

“He killed himself,” Bongino said in May on Fox News. “I’ve seen the whole file.” Yet many on the right remain unconvinced. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) posted in May, “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

What the Epstein memo didn’t reveal