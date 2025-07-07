/Plant trees, get ₹3 Lakh! This Indian state rolls out new scheme for women. Here's how to apply

The Madhya Pradesh state government has made a significant move to enhance the production of fruits and provide new job opportunities for women. The state government will implement the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme in the state from August 15, 2025. Under this, women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) will be able to plant a garden of fruit trees on their land. The cost of preparing this garden will be done by the state government.

Under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' scheme, fruit orchards will be developed by cultivating 30 lakh horticultural crops for livelihood generation at an expense of around Rs 900 crore on 30 thousand acres of land of 30 thousand women belonging to self-help groups at the state level.

The women applicants included under this scheme should have land between from half an acre to one acre. Women in whose households property is in the name of father, husband or father-in-law will be able to pant a garden in this scheme on the basis of their consent letter. 50 fruit plants will be grown in half an acre. Money will be provided by the state government under MNREGA for digging pits and buying plants.

The government will also supply wire fencing for protecting plants, a 50 thousand liter water tank for irrigation, upkeep for 3 years and organic manure. A grant of approximately 3 lakh rupees will be provided within three years for the building of a garden. Panchayat and Rural Development Department's National Rural Livelihood Mission has been entrusted with the work of selecting the eligible beneficiaries. Application for this will be accepted up to July 15, 2025. Women beneficiaries will be chosen through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' app. The government has made a decision to include only 30 thousand women under this scheme in the first year. 100 women beneficiaries will be chosen in each block.

In this project, land and plant selection will be scientifically carried out using SIPRI software. So that the right plants can be chosen based on the nature of the soil and weather. At what time and when the plants are to be planted, source of water monitoring also will be carried out through SIPRI software. One Krishi Sakhi will be appointed on every 25 acres, who will help the chosen beneficiaries. The gardens will be monitored through drones and satellite pictures.