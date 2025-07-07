MNS leader’s drunk, shirtless son abused after hitting my car, claims Mumbai woman | Watch

A woman, who is a social media influencer and actress, has alleged that Rahil Javed Shaikh, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, hit her car in a drunk state and then hurled expletives at her. The woman, identified as Marathi social media influencer and actress Rajshree More, lodged a police complaint and shared a video of the incident on social media. Rajshree More, who is actress Rakhi Sawant’s friend, shared a video on social media showing that Rahil Javed Shaikh hit her car, then got out of his vehicle after the collision and had a heated argument with her. In the video, the politician’s son appears to be under the influence of alcohol and is seen without a shirt as he says, “My father is the state vice president of MNS.”

The video also shows the accused getting into an altercation with the cops, and charging at Rajshree, daring her to lodge a police complaint. “Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh’s son, then you’ll see what happens,” he is heard saying in Marathi.

Rajshree also shared an image of the FIR that was lodged against the accused later. She also claimed that MNS workers and supporters were targeting her because of her recent comments on the local Marathi population and the Marathi language imposition row.

Mumbai Police said that the incident occurred at Vira Desai Road in Andheri West. An FIR was registered at the Amboli Police Station, and the youth has been detained for medical examination. His car was also taken into custody by Mumbai Police for further probe.

Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam condemns incident

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam condemned the incident and slammed Rahil for his indecent behaviour with a woman.

“MNS leader Javed Shaikh’s son has misbehaved with a woman. He rammed his car into hers and was drunk. What kind of Muslim is he who consumes alcohol? When the woman resisted, he abused her and flaunted his father’s position,” Nirupam said in a post on Monday.

Nirupam also accused MNS workers of only targeting Hindus and dared them to attack Urdu-speaking people in the name of Marathi.

He claimed that the MNS is running a campaign against Hindus at the behest of its Muslim leaders like Javed Shaikh.

‘Thackerays dividing Hindus like Lalu Yadav to create votebank’

Another BJP leader alleged that MNS is trying to divide Hindus on language to create a “Maratha-Muslim” votebank like Lalu Yadav’s “Muslim-Yadav” combination in Bihar. “This is respect for Marathi Manoos ? This is respect for Marathi? Rahil Shaikh, son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, in drunken stupor, in a semi-naked state, abuses a Marathi Mulgi Rajshree More,” wrote PallaviCT, co-convenor BJP Mumbai-IT and SM Cell.

“The Thackerays are looking at Marathi-Mus!im combination to help them win elections & that’s why they are DIVIDING us. Divide Hindus on language & create MM votebank in Maharashtra like Laloo’s MY combination in Bihar,” she added.

Influencer’s video on Marathi row drew MNS ire

Notably, Rajshree More made the headlines a few weeks back when she posted a video on social media with some contentious comments about the local Maharashtrian community.

She questioned the efforts to enforce the Marathi language on the state’s residents and argued that local Marathi people should instead be motivated to work harder.

She also warned that Mumbai’s local Marathi community’s condition could worsen if migrants left the city.