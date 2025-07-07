/‘They tried to kill me’: Iran’s president says Israel tried to assassinate him during 12-day war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel of trying to assassinate him during last month’s intense 12-day conflict between the two countries. Speaking in an interview with US media figure Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian said, “They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed.”

He added that the attack happened while he was attending a meeting, “It was not the United States that was behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting… they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting.”

His comments appeared to refer to Israel’s large-scale bombing campaign on Iranian territory launched on 13 June, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.

Over 900 killed in Iran during Israeli strikes

The airstrikes came just days before Tehran and Washington were set to resume nuclear negotiations on 12 April. Iran’s judiciary said that more than 900 people were killed across the country during the Israeli attacks. Israel, in turn, faced a wave of retaliatory drone and missile strikes that killed 28 people, according to Israeli officials.

The war marked a rare confrontation between the two nations and saw the United States join Israel in targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

Pezeshkian says Iran open to nuclear talks, if trust is restored

Despite the deadly conflict, President Pezeshkian expressed readiness to return to nuclear negotiations, but said trust was a major concern. “We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations,” Pezeshkian told Carlson. However, he warned that Iran needed guarantees from Washington, “There is a condition… for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again?”