Wimbledon 'tailoring the traditions and prestige' to attract younger audience

Wimbledon 2025 - year's third tennis grand slam and arguably the biggest in stature thanks to all-white dress code, royal presence and fans dressing up to best, is trying to attract younger audience. To support the bid, Wimbledon's social media account has been really active since it started on June 30. The posts, nearly 150 on TikTok and more than 200 on Instagram, already have gained the Championship 300,000 followers in the first week itself. The posts are not only about a brilliant shot by Novak Djokovic or an on court interview of a player after the win, but everything ranging from a dance routine to old moments.

“Demographic wise, I think it’s no secret that Wimbledon is an event that’s trying to attract younger audiences. I want to find a way to engage people who might not be on tennis pages,” said Will Giles, digital content managing director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), as reported by UK-based the Guardian news outlet.

“I think we’re looking to provide an entry point to fans of all ages and having a presence on those platforms so that we are essentially broadening our audience as much as possible,” Giles said. “This role involves tailoring the traditions and prestige of Wimbledon to the slightly less polished expectations of some of those platforms, so there’s always finding that balance,” he further added.