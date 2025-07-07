IND vs ENG: India won big in Birmingham but Gill says 'game loses its essence'

India Test skipper Shuman Gill conceded that flat pitches combined with dukes ball which go soft quickly cause Test cricket to lose its essence in England. The statement came after India registered their first ever win in Birmingham and levelled the three-Test series 1-1. India scored in excess of 1,000 runs in the Test match but it was their bowlers who picked up wickets with the new balls to leave England on the mat. Gill himself scored 430 runs in the Test - the most by an Indian batter in a Test.

"It gets very difficult for the bowlers," Gill said about conditions at the post match press conference. "Even more than the [pitch], the ball is going soft and out of shape very quickly. I don't know what it is - weather, [pitches] or whatever - but it gets very difficult for the bowlers to get wickets in these conditions. As a team, when you know it is difficult to get wickets and runs are coming easily, a lot of things are out of your control.

"I think there should be a little help at least. If the ball is doing something, you enjoy playing. If you know there is only 20 overs of any help and then you have to spend the rest of the day on the defensive, thinking how to stop runs, then the game loses its essence," he added.

England skipper Ben Stokes also echoed the same views after a mammoth 336-run loss. Stokes also rued the decision to asking India to bat first despite winning the toss - the only time they were ahead of India in the Test.

“To be honest, it’s probably ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch as it got deeper and deeper into the game. There was certainly a little bit in it to start off with, and I think we exposed that very very well early on,” said the English skipper.